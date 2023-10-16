Nithari killings: ‘Mere andar ka shaitan…’, chilling details revealed in Narco tests of Surendra Koli, Mohinder Pandher
Nithari killings: After the chilling murders were discovered through disposed body parts found in a drain behind Pandher's house, and the duo were taken into custody, they were taken to Gandhinagar for brain Mapping and Narco analysis test.
The Nithari murder case, also known as 2006 Noida serial murder case accused Mohinder Singh Pandher and his house help Surendra Koli were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Monday citing lack of evidence. Monday's judgement brought back the focus on the gruesome rape, murders, chopping of body parts for disposal case that took place between 20025 and 2006.