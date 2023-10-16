The Nithari murder case, also known as 2006 Noida serial murder case accused Mohinder Singh Pandher and his house help Surendra Koli were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on Monday citing lack of evidence. Monday's judgement brought back the focus on the gruesome rape, murders, chopping of body parts for disposal case that took place between 20025 and 2006.

After the chilling murders were discovered through disposed body parts found in a drain behind Pandher's house, and the duo were taken into custody, they were taken to Gandhinagar for brain mapping and Narco analysis test in 2009.

Koli and his employer Pandher were brought to Gandhinagars Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) laboratory where they were put through psychological assessments, polygraph tests, narcoanalysis and brain electrical oscillation signature (BEOS) profiles.

The test results reveal chilling details about the 18 rape and murders of young girls, one adult woman, and children that were committed by the duo.

Koli's ‘andar ka shaitan’ revelations during Narco test

Koli felt that his urge to murder was because of his employer Pandher. Koli felt Pandher was responsible for his sudden urge to kill, cut and eat  “maarna, kaatna, khaana".

Meri bhi icchha hoti thi, mere andar ka shaitan jag uthta tha (even I felt the urge, the demon in me used to wake up). Koli is believed to have said this during the tests, as reported by Indian Express.

According to the chargesheet filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Koli was termed a necrophiliac— one who is interested in having sex with dead bodies— and suffered from necrophagy, a disorder in which a person eats human flesh.

The DFS reports, had stated Koli had no mental or personality disorder, that all killings were rooted in fantasy and an overpowering compulsion to kill, as seen by Indian Express.

Koli had mentioned during the DFS tests that “call girls" visited the house “almost every night" and, after watching from the shadows, he would find it difficult to check his own desires.

The report further revealed that Koli would dream of a girl in a flowing white dress taunting him, which would disturb him emotionally, until he found a victim to rape and then murder, to get some relief from his distress.

“In Koli’s Narco analysis, he recalls making sexual attempts on 13 victims, 15 strangulations, 11 heads severed and thrown into the gallery, 14 bodies dismembered from shoulders, torsos cut into small pieces and packed in double polythene bags and disbursed in the nala," states the report, as seen by Indian Express.

The report further stated “Kolis first step was to throttle the victim with her own cloth and make her unresponsive, so as to try sex. In case the victim showed signs of waking up, he would kill her… He would carry the body to the bathroom on the first floor, leave the body there to cool down, wait until it got dark and then cut the body pack body parts separately," .

Once he unsuccessfully tried to eat the liver of the lone boy he killed, mistaking him for a girl, Indian Express quotes the report. Further, Koli had also confessed to having eaten flesh of his victims on two instances, after cooking it in a pressure-cooker.

The report also states that the reason why Koli managed to deftly cut and dispose of bodies, says the report, may have been due to the fact that he had experience of cutting bodies of animals sacrificed at a temple in his village.

Mohinder Pandher was given clean chit by CBI

The CBI chargesheet and the DFS reports had given Pandher a clean chit, saying that the employer of Koli was not aware of the crime. Pandher was only accused of procuring call girls, indulging in prostitution, bribing police officials and destruction of evidence of offences committed by Koli.

CBI had said Pandher was dependent on alcohol and regularly solicited women for sexual pleasure, but was not a psychopath.

While earlier media reports revealed the CBI officiasls ‘off the records’ could not attest to the fact that Pandher was absolutely unaware of the murders, however, his alibi had cheked out where he was found out of the house most of the time the murders were conducted.

