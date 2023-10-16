Nithari killings: Rape, cannibalism, murder ends in acquittal of Moninder Pandher, Surendra koli. Explained
Allahabad High Court cites lack of evidence, acquits Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in allegations of murder, abduction, and rape of women along with the destruction of evidence, trafficking.
The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted prime suspect Surendra koli in the 2006 Nithari case also known as the 2005-2006 Noida serial murders case. Further, another accused Moninder Singh Pandher has also been acquitted by the Court in two cases in which he was sentenced to death by the trial court. The Allahabad HC cited lack of evidence for their judgement.