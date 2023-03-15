Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, recently shared his thoughts on why he prefers Bengaluru over other metro cities in India such as Delhi or Mumbai. According to Kamath, Bengaluru has a unique culture where there are no brash displays of wealth, and he has seen wealthy people wearing simple chappals. He believes that people in Bengaluru are less competitive than in other cities, and being less competitive is actually an advantage.

“I have seen fiercely rich people walk in chappals. You will never see that in Mumbai," he told Mashable India.

Kamath thinks that people in Bengaluru don't try to climb up by stepping on others, unlike other cities, which is a testament to the city's unique culture. He attributes this to the "timid upbringing of being a south Indian," which he believes is a special factor that has worked out well for the city.

What Kamath said about SVB collapse?

Amid all the chaos around Silicon Valley Bank collapse, he said that the PE world has become delusional.

"SVB is also testament to how deluded the private equity and venture capital world has gotten, replacing real estate in my worst to okay investment list of 2023," Kamath said, as reported by TOI.

The order of investments of Nikhil Kamath from worst to best is PE/VC, real estate (especially commercial), equity markets, commodities (not diamonds) and short tenure fixed income.