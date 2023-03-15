Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, recently shared his thoughts on why he prefers Bengaluru over other metro cities in India such as Delhi or Mumbai. According to Kamath, Bengaluru has a unique culture where there are no brash displays of wealth, and he has seen wealthy people wearing simple chappals. He believes that people in Bengaluru are less competitive than in other cities, and being less competitive is actually an advantage.

