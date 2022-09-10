'Most large Indian cities weren't built in a way to handle as many people living in them today. Disasters are bound to continue,' Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the wake of life in Bengaluru completely disrupted following torrential rains which set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts as well as heavy floods sweeping into homes submerging roads, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared the likely solution to mitigate the situation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of life in Bengaluru completely disrupted following torrential rains which set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts as well as heavy floods sweeping into homes submerging roads, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared the likely solution to mitigate the situation.
Nithin Kamath took to Twitter on Friday to share that “most large Indian cities weren't built in a way to handle as many people living in them today. Disasters are bound to continue. The only real solution is to have many smaller cities with their own economies. Over 50% of our team now live there; a silver lining from Covid."
Nithin Kamath took to Twitter on Friday to share that “most large Indian cities weren't built in a way to handle as many people living in them today. Disasters are bound to continue. The only real solution is to have many smaller cities with their own economies. Over 50% of our team now live there; a silver lining from Covid."
Kamath emphasised that the game-changer would be “if companies can afford to have teams work remotely or through small satellite offices, I think they should nudge teams to work out of small towns & cities. This way, the company can play a part in problem-solving. Moving to another large city will only be a temporary fix."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kamath emphasised that the game-changer would be “if companies can afford to have teams work remotely or through small satellite offices, I think they should nudge teams to work out of small towns & cities. This way, the company can play a part in problem-solving. Moving to another large city will only be a temporary fix."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He informed that “the quality of life can go up significantly, with more bang for the buck, more savings, lesser time in traffic, better work-life balance, & more. This isn't just a hypothesis anymore; we now have enough data from our team, many of whom have moved to Mysuru & Belgavi."
He informed that “the quality of life can go up significantly, with more bang for the buck, more savings, lesser time in traffic, better work-life balance, & more. This isn't just a hypothesis anymore; we now have enough data from our team, many of whom have moved to Mysuru & Belgavi."
Highlighting the impact further, he tweeted, “the best part is if these people consume locally, it can also help in terms of climate change issues & creation of livelihood, probably the two biggest problems we are facing as a nation. Otherwise, money keeps circulating in the large cities, enticing everyone to migrate."
Highlighting the impact further, he tweeted, “the best part is if these people consume locally, it can also help in terms of climate change issues & creation of livelihood, probably the two biggest problems we are facing as a nation. Otherwise, money keeps circulating in the large cities, enticing everyone to migrate."
“This is what we are chasing through our foundation, @RainmatterOrg , backing organisations working on helping smaller towns and villages to be self-sustainable, help create livelihoods and more. http://rainmatter.org," he shared.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This is what we are chasing through our foundation, @RainmatterOrg , backing organisations working on helping smaller towns and villages to be self-sustainable, help create livelihoods and more. http://rainmatter.org," he shared.
It is important to note that several parts of Bengaluru continues to be heavily waterlogged due to heavy rainfall prompting employees to work from home. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department stated that Bengaluru is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year, as it witnessed 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year.
It is important to note that several parts of Bengaluru continues to be heavily waterlogged due to heavy rainfall prompting employees to work from home. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department stated that Bengaluru is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year, as it witnessed 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year.
According to AP report, while there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons, the most important weather system for the Indian subcontinent, are being altered due to climate change and scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.
According to AP report, while there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons, the most important weather system for the Indian subcontinent, are being altered due to climate change and scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.