‘Seema has bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis, the mastectomy, chemo, & radiation, thanks to her healthy lifestyle before & after,’ Nithin Kamath shared
Nithin Kamath, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha took to Instagram to share that his wife, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in November, “bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis." Zerodha CEO wrote, “Seema has bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis, the mastectomy, chemo, & radiation, thanks to her healthy lifestyle before & after." He further added, "investing is not just about stocks & MFs; it's also about taking care of your health."
Earlier in a blogpost, Seema Patil had shared that despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle she was diagnosed with cancer, she wrote, “I am Seema, and I am, or maybe was the healthiest and fittest person I knew. I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Nov 2021."
Sharing her journey further, Seema Patil wrote, “stage 2 cancer and not more than 2 years old. The last few months since my diagnosis have been a blur and an emotional roller coaster. I was in shock, and maybe I am still. Until a couple of weeks ago, I hadn’t spoken about my cancer to anyone apart from my immediate family and a few friends. While I am generally a private person, I also realized while going through all the tests and conversations trying to find the best doctor, that maybe I am not talking about it also because like mental illness, cancer is also a taboo in our country."
While noting how she ended up finding out about the cancer diagnosis, Seema wrote, “I have been getting a full-body health check-up done regularly for many years. The mammogram this time showed a small lump in my right breast. Even though I had no symptoms, I decided to go meet an oncologist who did a biopsy, followed by a PET scan which confirmed that the lump was cancerous and was localized to the breasts. I have since then spoken to many oncologists and all of them just reiterated the same - how important regular health checkups are."
She shared the importance of regular health check ups, “today, cancer is curable, unless it is too late before it is spotted. I have been using every opportunity to talk about the importance of health checkups, even if you look and feel healthy. As a takeaway from reading this, I would love it if you could talk about the importance of regular health checkups to as many people as you can."
