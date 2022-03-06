Nithin Kamath thinks YAMO is bigger than FOMO. Read here to know what it means

Nithin Kamath thinks YAMO is bigger than FOMO. Read here to know what it means2 min read . 08:39 PM IST
- Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath says it applies not just to tech but to investing, trading, running a business, and most things in life
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has an interesting take on “most thing in life" as he believes YAMO (you ain't missing out) is bigger than FOMO (fear of missing out) in all areas of life in general.
Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has an interesting take on “most thing in life" as he believes YAMO (you ain't missing out) is bigger than FOMO (fear of missing out) in all areas of life in general.
Kamath, who runs India's largest online brokerage, and is a frequent Twitter user with sharp insights on key developments in the sphere of the market, shared a blog post by Kailash Nadh, Zerodha tech team co-founder.
Kamath, who runs India's largest online brokerage, and is a frequent Twitter user with sharp insights on key developments in the sphere of the market, shared a blog post by Kailash Nadh, Zerodha tech team co-founder.
Sharing the screenshot of a crucial part of the blog, Kamath said while the post “might go over the head of non-techies" like himself, it applies not just to “tech but to investing, trading, running a business, and most things in life".
Sharing the screenshot of a crucial part of the blog, Kamath said while the post “might go over the head of non-techies" like himself, it applies not just to “tech but to investing, trading, running a business, and most things in life".
The blog post argues that when it comes to developments in the “software" space, it is actually hard to miss out on anything. “If one somehow does manage to “miss out" on software and their FOMO comes true, it is possible to just catch up and adapt," he adds.
The blog post argues that when it comes to developments in the “software" space, it is actually hard to miss out on anything. “If one somehow does manage to “miss out" on software and their FOMO comes true, it is possible to just catch up and adapt," he adds.
The blog post read: “When one wants to drink tea, no one asks whether they prefer the water boiled on a gas stove, or an electric kettle, or the microwave, or a solar heater. It is irrelevant. People use common sense to pick what is available and fits the job, making drinkable tea, the ultimate goal. Then why is it that in software, there are numerous kettles looking for problems other than boiling water?"
The blog post read: “When one wants to drink tea, no one asks whether they prefer the water boiled on a gas stove, or an electric kettle, or the microwave, or a solar heater. It is irrelevant. People use common sense to pick what is available and fits the job, making drinkable tea, the ultimate goal. Then why is it that in software, there are numerous kettles looking for problems other than boiling water?"
It reads that "N0SQL DBs that are the solution to all data problems; container technologies that are the solution to all deployment problems; Javascript frameworks that are the final frontiers to web development - ad infinitum."
It reads that "N0SQL DBs that are the solution to all data problems; container technologies that are the solution to all deployment problems; Javascript frameworks that are the final frontiers to web development - ad infinitum."
Via the blog post, Nadh says software trends come and go, and that people are not missing out. “Really, with FOSS, one can’t miss out on software. It just doesn’t make sense," he adds.
Via the blog post, Nadh says software trends come and go, and that people are not missing out. “Really, with FOSS, one can’t miss out on software. It just doesn’t make sense," he adds.
Nadh also shares a Carl Sagan quote in the blog that says, “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe". (It) is most pertinent in the software when one deconstructs software and its goals, he adds.
Nadh also shares a Carl Sagan quote in the blog that says, “If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe". (It) is most pertinent in the software when one deconstructs software and its goals, he adds.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!