Nithin Kamath has an idea for a health-tech startup
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has 'an idea for a health-tech startup'. Anyone interested?
Nithin Kamath, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha, has an idea for a health-tech startup. And, he chanced upon the idea while trekking for three straight days.
The Zerodha CEO, while wishing everyone Happy Independence Day, informed that his company completed 12 years on the day, August 15, 2022.
“Some of us have been trekking last 3 days. Thank you from all of us for all the love over the many years," Kamath tweeted while sharing a few pictures of the adventure.
Then, he added another tweet that gives out an idea for a health-tech startup. “By the way, if management teams of other businesses want to get on health & fitness challenges to create awareness within the company, we are game. Maybe a health-tech startup should enable this," he wrote.
Nithin Kamath earlier condoled the death of India's Warren Buffet, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The Zerodha co-founder tweeted, "There will never again be someone like you, RIP."
The Zerodha chief earlier said that the firm would be launching a tool to disallow trades in illiquid options. “We are soon launching a tool that disallows trades in illiquid options far away from theoretical price + a Kill Switch option to block orders in all penny stocks similar to F&O," he said.
After a report showed how many customers' demat accounts, including those from the company, were compromised, Zerodha apparently acted quickly to protect clients from hacks.
Following "some noise" regarding the hacking occurrences at the stock brokerage platform, Kamath created a thread on Twitter.
“Out of the ~65lk customers who traded with us last year, we have ~100 complaints of fraud. ~ 80 where login details were shared willingly & ~20 where email was hacked (all Rediffmail IDs)," he explained. “As a % of such cases or even normal complaints to overall active customers, we are among the lowest in the broking industry."
