Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has been given one year extension up to June 2022. He was appointed as Niti Aayog CEO in 2016. Kant is a 1980 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre. Before taking over as the CEO of Niti Aayog, he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

In 2019, Kant was given a two-year extension as CEO of Niti Aayog. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions," the Personnel Ministry had said in the order.

In 2016, the Modi government appointed Kant as CEO of Niti Aayog after his superannuation in February-end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Chairman of Niti Aayog.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.