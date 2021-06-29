Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets one-year extension till June 2022

In 2019, Kant was given a two-year extension as CEO of Niti Aayog. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions," the Personnel Ministry had said in the order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}