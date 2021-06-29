Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets one-year extension till June 2022

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gets one-year extension till June 2022

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Livemint

  • Amitabh Kant was appointed as Niti Aayog CEO in 2016

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has been given one year extension up to June 2022. He was appointed as Niti Aayog CEO in 2016. Kant is a 1980 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre. Before taking over as the CEO of Niti Aayog, he was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

In 2019, Kant was given a two-year extension as CEO of Niti Aayog. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Kant's tenure for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019, i.e. up to June 30, 2021, on the same terms and conditions," the Personnel Ministry had said in the order.

In 2016, the Modi government appointed Kant as CEO of Niti Aayog after his superannuation in February-end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Chairman of Niti Aayog.

