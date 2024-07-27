NITI Aayog clarifies after Mamata Banerjee’s BIG claims: ‘We actually adjusted…’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting, claiming she was unfairly stopped midway through her speech.

Published27 Jul 2024, 06:56 PM IST
NITI Aayog clarifies after Mamata Banerjee’s BIG claims: ‘We actually adjusted…’(ANI)

The NITI Aayog CEO issued a statement on Saturday after Mamata Banerjee walked out of a meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The West Bengal Chief Minister had claimed that she was unfairly stopped midway through her speech. The Trinamool Congress leader had been the sole politician from the Opposition INDIA bloc to attend the meet.

According to the statement shared by CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, Banerjee was allocated an early timeslot following a request — bypassing the trend of each state going alphabetically.  

“We actually adjusted and the Defence Minister actually called her in just before Gujarat. So she made her statement. Every chief minister is allotted seven minutes and there's just a clock on top of the screen which tells you the time that is remaining. So it goes from seven to six to five to four to three. At the end of that, it shows zero. Zero. Nothing else. Nothing else has happened other than that...Then she said look, I would have liked to speak for more time, but I'll not speak anymore. That was it. There was nothing more. We all heard,” the NITI Aayog CEO told the media. 

 

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 06:56 PM IST
