‘NITI Aayog is cheerleader of PM Modi’, says Jairam Ramesh on poverty data
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticizes NITI Aayog report, calls it biased towards PM Modi.
The NITI Aayog report claiming that 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, led to a verbal spat among political leaders across the country.
According to the NITI discussion paper, multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this bracket during this period.
The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.
These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!