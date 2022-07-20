Niti Aayog makes a case for digital banking regulatory framework3 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 11:05 PM IST
The Aayog suggested the introduction of a restricted Digital Business bank licence and a restricted Digital Consumer Bank licence
The Aayog suggested the introduction of a restricted Digital Business bank licence and a restricted Digital Consumer Bank licence
Listen to this article
Government think-tank Niti Aayog on Wednesday said India has a technology stack to facilitate digital banks and there is a need for creating a regulatory framework for promoting this.