NITI Aayog meet: Goa seeks Centre's intervention on mining resumption
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said the state might face drinking water shortage in the future if Mahadayi water is allowed to be diverted by Karnataka
PANAJI, GOA, PRAMOD SAWANT : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sought the Centaral government's intervention on the Mahadayi river issue and resumption of mining activities.
In his presentation during the 6th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi, Sawant raised several issues and spoke for almost 11 minutes.
"In my presentation, I apprised the NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister that the state might face drinking water shortage in the future, if Mahadayi water is allowed to be diverted by Karnataka," Sawant told ANI.
"I pointed out that the petition on Mahadayi is pending before the Supreme Court. I told the PM that diversion will not impact only flora and fauna but also will create a drinking water shortage in the future. We have to think in a visionary way when it comes to Mahadayi," he said.
