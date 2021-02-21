Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NITI Aayog meet: Goa seeks Centre's intervention on mining resumption
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

NITI Aayog meet: Goa seeks Centre's intervention on mining resumption

1 min read . 07:28 AM IST ANI

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said the state might face drinking water shortage in the future if Mahadayi water is allowed to be diverted by Karnataka

PANAJI, GOA, PRAMOD SAWANT : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sought the Centaral government's intervention on the Mahadayi river issue and resumption of mining activities.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant sought the Centaral government's intervention on the Mahadayi river issue and resumption of mining activities.

In his presentation during the 6th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi, Sawant raised several issues and spoke for almost 11 minutes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Day after anti-vaccine protests, Australia begins Covid-19 inoculation drive

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Trump to speak at conservative meet in first post-White House appearance

1 min read . 07:11 AM IST

The two hours that nearly destroyed Texas’s electric grid

9 min read . 06:58 AM IST

After vaccinating 4.25 million people, Israel health ministry says Pfizer Covid-19 jab 95.8% effective

2 min read . 06:58 AM IST

In his presentation during the 6th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi, Sawant raised several issues and spoke for almost 11 minutes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Day after anti-vaccine protests, Australia begins Covid-19 inoculation drive

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Trump to speak at conservative meet in first post-White House appearance

1 min read . 07:11 AM IST

The two hours that nearly destroyed Texas’s electric grid

9 min read . 06:58 AM IST

After vaccinating 4.25 million people, Israel health ministry says Pfizer Covid-19 jab 95.8% effective

2 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"In my presentation, I apprised the NITI Aayog and the Prime Minister that the state might face drinking water shortage in the future, if Mahadayi water is allowed to be diverted by Karnataka," Sawant told ANI.

"I pointed out that the petition on Mahadayi is pending before the Supreme Court. I told the PM that diversion will not impact only flora and fauna but also will create a drinking water shortage in the future. We have to think in a visionary way when it comes to Mahadayi," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.