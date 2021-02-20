Subscribe
Home >News >India >Niti Aayog meet today: Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh likely to skip 6th meeting chaired by PM Modi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are likely to skip the 6th meeting of Niti Aayog today.

Niti Aayog meet today: Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh likely to skip 6th meeting chaired by PM Modi

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The sixth meeting of the Niti Aayog Governing Council will be chaired by PM Modi, where he is expected to discuss infrastructure, growth, health and nutrition among other issues with the state governments

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to skip the 6th meeting of Governing Council of Niti Aayog on Saturday to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in place of Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in place of Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in place of Amarinder Singh.

"The Punjab chief minister is indisposed and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog's meeting. The state finance minister will attend in his place," sources close to Singh informed news agency PTI.

CM Banerjee is also likely to give the meeting a miss. "Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior Trinamool leader told PTI.

However, this is not the first time that Banerjee is skipping the Niti Aayog meeting as the CM had earlier termed them a "fruitless" exercise and also said that the think tank has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.

The sixth meeting of the Niti Aayog Governing Council will be chaired by PM Modi, where he is expected to discuss infrastructure, growth, health and nutrition among other issues with the state governments.

Today's meeting will also witness the entry of the two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with their new status as independent UTs. This time other Union Territories headed by administrators have also been invited to join the meeting, a statement said.

The council, the top body of the government's think tank, includes all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories (UTs), several Union Ministers and senior government officials.

The Niti Aayog's governing council meets regularly. This will be the sixth meeting of the government think tank's apex body.

