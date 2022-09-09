‘The strategy behind the scheme is to offer financial incentive to boost electronics manufacturing and attract large scale investments’ NITI Aayog said
As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, in the first-ever disbursement under any PLI scheme, an empowered committee headed by NITI Aayog CEO on Friday reportedly approved 32 beneficiaries under the production linked incentive scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, including 10 for mobile manufacturing, the Aayog said.
What are production linked incentive (PLI) schemes?
Production linked incentive (PLI) schemes are a cornerstone of the government’s push for accomplishing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as per the NITI Aayog release. "The objective is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and to create domestic Champions in manufacturing. The strategy behind scheme is to offer financial incentive to boost electronics manufacturing and attract large scale investments" NITI Aayog said.
“This scheme extends an incentive of 4% to 6% on net incremental sale of manufactured goods covered under the ‘Target Segment’ including mobile phones and specified electronic components" NITI Aayog said. More importantly, the total outlay under the scheme is ₹38,645 crore, “with 16 companies of which are five global companies under category mobile phone (Invoice Value ₹15,000 and above), 5 domestic companies and 6 companies under Specified Electronic Components were approved under the scheme" it said.
NITI Aayog in a tweet informed the Parameswaran Iyer-headed committee approved the first incentive for mobile manufacturing under the PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing. "32 beneficiaries were approved under the #PLIscheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing," NITI Aayog said.
As per the official release, “the Empowered Committee (EC) in its meeting today approved first disbursement of ₹53.28 crore under PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing to M/s Padget Electronics Private Limited as recommended by Project Management Agency i.e. M/s IFCI ltd. Padget Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a 100% subsidiary of ‘Dixon Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd’."
IT is important to note that the government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about ₹2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, advance chemistry cell and specialty steel. The objective of the scheme is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and to create global champions in manufacturing.
“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is pursuing with other eligible applicants of the scheme for filing their disbursement claims for the year 2021-22. PLI Scheme for large scale electronics has emerged as the most successful scheme," the release said. Notably, as of June 2022, the scheme has led to total production of more than ₹1,67,770 crore including exports of ₹65,240 crore, while the PLI scheme additionally generated employment of 28,636, as per the release.
Interestingly, the release further informed that, “over the last 3 years, exports of smartphones have grown by 139%. It is expected that the electronics manufacturing will rise to USD 300 billion by 2025-26. Schemes like PLI will make India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and create more domestic champions apart from giving boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat."
