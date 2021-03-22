NITI Aayog panels to help improve contract enforcement, dispute resolution

Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog said on Monday it has set up two task forces to find ways of improving enforcement of contracts in the country and to enable conciliation between government and private parties in disputes. Improvements in these areas are expected to make it easier to do business in the country.

NITI Aayog said that the task force on enforcement of contract will give suggestions for a policy framework which would include setting up enough dedicated commercial courts with sufficient infrastructure.

This task force chaired by NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar will give its proposals in six months. Chief executive officer Amitabh Kant will be the member secretary of this task force which will include secretaries to various government departments and chief secretaries of some of the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.

The second task force studying speedy resolution of contractual disputes between government entities and private investors and contractors will be chaired by Kant. This panel with members from various government departments will recommend an effective conciliation mechanism.

One of the ideas under consideration to improve enforcement of contracts is to deploy technology for random and automated assigning of cases to eliminate human intervention and to make various proceedings more efficient. Also under consideration is mediation and settlement as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism in all cases at all the stages.

To enable conciliation between government and private parties in disputes, the task force led by Kant will suggest a policy and the required procedural steps. The proposals will be made after analysing the Arbitration and Conciliation Act of 1996.

Mint reported on 5 March quoting vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar that NITI Aayog has started a drive to eliminate key obstacles to ease of doing business at the level of courts and state governments to improve India’s investment climate.

India made rapid improvements in its ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing assessment after the Narendra Modi administration made it a priority. India’s ranking shot up from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019. The areas India lags behind include registering property, enforcing contracts, trading across borders and starting a business. The World Bank is reviewing its methodology and did not release its report last year. NITI Aayog is closely working with the states in ushering in more reforms.

