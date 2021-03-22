NITI Aayog panels to help improve contract enforcement, dispute resolution

India made rapid improvements in its ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing assessment after the Narendra Modi administration made it a priority. India’s ranking shot up from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019. The areas India lags behind include registering property, enforcing contracts, trading across borders and starting a business. The World Bank is reviewing its methodology and did not release its report last year. NITI Aayog is closely working with the states in ushering in more reforms.