NITI Aayog pitches for online dispute resolution

Justice DY Chandrachud of Supreme Court of India who spoke on the occasion said, “One of the most important learnings from the past one year of virtual hearing has been that the process can often be far more efficient because of very simple changes—the use of digital file by all parties, the ability to make digital notes and having all documents in one place—in ways that makes them more accessible to everyone. These small changes which improve the efficiency of the proceedings lead to quicker resolution," said Chandrachud.