NITI Aayog pitches for tax reforms, housing plan for elderly
The elderly in India currently comprises a little over 10% of the population, translating to about 104 million, and is projected to reach 19.5% of the total population by 2050
Government think tank NITI Aayog has pitched for tax reforms, mandatory saving plan, and housing plan for senior citizens in India, as the population of senior citizens is projected to reach 19.5 per cent of the country's population by 2050.
