NITI Aayog recommends social security measures for gig workers

The policy think tank's report titled India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy, released on Monday, estimates that in 2020-21, about 7.7 million workers were engaged in the gig economy, accounting for 1.5% of the total workforce in India. This is expected to grow to 23.5 million workers by 2029–30, making up for 4.1% of the total livelihood in India. According to the report, at present about 47% of the gig work is in medium skilled jobs, about 22% in high skilled, and about 31% in low skilled jobs.