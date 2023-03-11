Niti Aayog’s AIM, Australia’s CSIRO to cooperate in innovation activities1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:00 PM IST
The pact between AIM and CSIRO calls for a greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest and strategic priorities and serves as a general framework for cooperation, Niti Aayog said
New Delhi: Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog, and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), Australia’s national science agency, have signed a letter of intent to encourage joint cooperation to drive innovation activities in areas of national challenges and shared priorities of both countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×