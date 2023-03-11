Niti Aayog’s AIM, Australia’s CSIRO to cooperate in innovation activities

“We are thrilled to partner with CSIRO on fostering innovation and co-developing the India Australia Innovation and Technology Challenge," said Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director - AIM, NITI Aayog. “This partnership and the IA-ITC programme in particular is an exciting opportunity for India and Australia to collaborate at different levels of the ecosystem involving startups, SMEs, business incubators and accelerators, VCs and the industry. This will open new horizons in knowledge sharing and co-creation given CSIRO’s vast experience with Science and Technology programmes."