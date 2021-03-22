Niti Aayog sets up two task forces for achieving policy certainty

In another tweet, it said, "To address risk perception in investing & to achieve policy certainty, a Task Force under the leadership of #NITIAayog VC @RajivKumar1 has been constituted, with participants from key ministries/departments, that will recommend a policy framework for the enforcement of contracts." The Aayog also said the expert committee constituted by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) submitted its report, suggesting a road map for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025.