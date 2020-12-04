NITI Aayog to conduct evaluation exercise for best practices in covid mitigation

New Delhi: Government’s policy think tank Niti Aayog will conduct a comprehensive evaluation exercise to denote "best practices" in mitigation and management of covid-19 by states and Union Territories.

In a report on mitigation and management of covid-19, Niti Aayog has outlined how states innovated solutions to tackle coronavirus pandemic in the country. Based on the broad protocols and guidelines put in place by the Centre, states and UTs have implemented several practices to enhance the effectiveness of covid-19 prevention and management initiatives in their local context.

For instance, Kerala prepared comprehensive route maps for contact tracing and Gujarat operationalized mobile vans for testing and providing essential health services to the doorsteps of people. Technology has been leveraged extensively by several states and UTs in the fight against covid-19.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, a hospital developed a six-layered protection model based on artificial intelligence and robotics for detecting covid-19 symptoms, while in Jharkhand, ‘Co-Bots’ have been deployed for delivering food, water, and medicines to patients.

Practices have been categorized into public health and clinical response, governance mechanisms, digital health, integrated models as well as welfare of migrants and other vulnerable groups. While governance and technology cut across several themes, they have been included separately to highlight certain practices adopted by states which pertain primarily to putting in place governance mechanisms or leveraging technology for COVID containment and management.

“Instead of expecting every State to reinvent the wheel, dissemination of such practices allows them to learn from each other and help find solutions to common problems. Documentation of initiatives and practices implemented in various sectors and their subsequent sharing is a part of NITI Aayog’s mandate and this publication is another step in that direction," the report said.





