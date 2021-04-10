Subscribe
Home >News >India >NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook today

NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook today

Justice DY Chandrachud, Supreme Court of India, will deliver the opening address and launch the handbook. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
1 min read . 07:18 AM IST Staff Writer

ODR is the resolution of disputes outside courts, particularly of small and medium-value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution

NITI Aayog has planned to launch a new first-of-its-kind, Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) handbook in India. This new handbook will be launched in association with Agami and Omidyar Network India and with the support of ICICI Bank, Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Trilegal, Dalberg, Dvara, NIPFP.

According to a release by Niti Aayog, this new handbook will be an invitation to business leaders to adopt ODR in India. It highlights the need for such a mechanism, the models of ODR that businesses can adopt and an actionable pathway for them.

Justice DY Chandrachud, Supreme Court of India, will deliver the opening address and launch the handbook. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, TATA Sons Vice President Poornima Sampath and Sumit Gupta, Head Collections, Udaan, will also be present in the launch.

ODR is the resolution of disputes outside courts, particularly of small and medium-value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. While courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed. ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably.

