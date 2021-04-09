NITI Aayog will launch its Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) handbook on Saturday. This handbook is being launched in association with Agami and Omidyar Network India and with the support of ICICI Bank , Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Trilegal, Dalberg, Dvara, NIPFP.

This handbook is an invitation to business leaders to adopt ODR in India, NITI Aayog said in a press release. "It highlights the need for such a mechanism, the models of ODR that businesses can adopt and an actionable pathway for them," the government think tank said.

ODR is the resolution of conflicts that use digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR) which include negotiation, mediation and arbitration. These disputes are can be particularly of small and medium-value cases.

"While courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed. ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably," NITI Aayog said.

Justice DY Chandrachud, Supreme Court of India will addressing the opening of the event and launch the handbook. Additionally, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, TATA Sons Vice President Poornima Sampath and Sumit Gupta, Head Collections, Udaan, will also be present in the launch.

