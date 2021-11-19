NITI Aayog to rank top Indian cities on SDG performance

The federal policy think tank already has an index of states’ performance on SDG parameters at the sub-national level, and the new index under development is expected to drive competition further down among municipal corporations and other local bodies. “Yes, NITI Aayog is working on SDG localization at the level of cities. There is a need to measure the progress made by every city. The SDG Urban Index is a progress-monitoring tool at the urban local body level. We would be launching a dashboard on the same on 23 November," NITI Aayog said in a statement in response to an emailed query from Mint. “The index and the dashboard are the next steps in SDG localization. The index framework consists of 56 urban local bodies and 77 indicators," the statement said.