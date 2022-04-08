NITI Aayog to release first State Energy and Climate Index on Monday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A NITI Aayog statement said the index will rank states and Union Territories on six parameters which include discoms’ performance, access, affordability and reliability of energy, clean energy initiatives, energy efficiency, evironmental sustainability and new initiatives.
NITI Aayog will release the first round of State Energy and Climate Index (SECI) - Round 1 on Monday, April 11.
The parameters include 27 indicators. Based on the outcome of SECI Round 1 scores, the states and UTs will be categorised into three groups, namely, ‘Front Runners’, ‘Achievers’, and ‘Aspirants’.
The index can be used by the states and UTs to benchmark their performance against their peers, analyze the potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms, and efficiently manage their energy resources, said the statement.
The index will be released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of NITI Aayog Member V.K. Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant, secretaries of various government departments and stakeholders from the energy sector.
