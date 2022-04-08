Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NITI Aayog to release first State Energy and Climate Index on Monday

The index will be released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of NITI Aayog Member V.K. Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant
1 min read . 08 Apr 2022 Swati Luthra

  • A NITI Aayog statement said the index will rank states and Union Territories on six parameters which include discoms’ performance, access, affordability and reliability of energy, clean energy initiatives, energy efficiency, evironmental sustainability and new initiatives.

 NITI Aayog will release the first round of State Energy and Climate Index (SECI) - Round 1 on Monday, April 11.

A NITI Aayog statement said the index will rank states and Union Territories on six parameters which include discoms’ performance, access, affordability and reliability of energy, clean energy initiatives, energy efficiency, evironmental sustainability and new initiatives.

The parameters include 27 indicators. Based on the outcome of SECI Round 1 scores, the states and UTs will be categorised into three groups, namely, ‘Front Runners’, ‘Achievers’, and ‘Aspirants’.

The index can be used by the states and UTs to benchmark their performance against their peers, analyze the potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms, and efficiently manage their energy resources, said the statement.

The index will be released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of NITI Aayog Member V.K. Saraswat and CEO Amitabh Kant, secretaries of various government departments and stakeholders from the energy sector.

