NITI Aayog to release India Innovation Index on Thursday

New Delhi: NITI Aayog will on Thursday release the third edition of its India Innovation Index that assesses states' performance in the innovation ecosystem based on the policy think tank’s ranking brought out last year.
The latest innovation index report is set against the backdrop of the pandemic, which has disrupted the global demographic landscape, said an official statement from NITI Aayog.
Resilience and crisis-driven innovation have helped India bounce back in these trying times, it said. The India Innovation Index 2021, the third edition, examines states' innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level, highlights the recent factors and catalysts for promoting such crisis-driven innovation, the statement said.
The latest report strengthens the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index (GII), the statement said.
The new framework presents a more nuanced and comprehensive outlook for measuring innovation performance in India, with the introduction of 66 unique indicators, as compared to the 36 indicators used in the preceding edition, the India Innovation Index 2020. Through this comprehensive framework, the index evaluates the innovation performance of all the states and union territories in India. The states and the union territories have been divided into 17 major states, 10 northeast and hill states and 9 Union Territories and city-states for effectively comparing their performance.
