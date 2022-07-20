NITI Aayog to release India Innovation Index on Thursday

The new framework presents a more nuanced and comprehensive outlook for measuring innovation performance in India, with the introduction of 66 unique indicators, as compared to the 36 indicators used in the preceding edition, the India Innovation Index 2020. Through this comprehensive framework, the index evaluates the innovation performance of all the states and union territories in India. The states and the union territories have been divided into 17 major states, 10 northeast and hill states and 9 Union Territories and city-states for effectively comparing their performance.