NITI Aayog, UNICEF to assess status of India’s children

NITI Aayog, UNICEF to assess status of India’s children2 min read . 09:48 PM IST
- The assessment is set to throw light into the status of children in the aftermath of the humanitarian crisis that the covid pandemic has caused the world over
NEW DELHI : Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog and UNICEF will study the extent of development and deprivation among children in India on parameters like health, education and living standard that will form the basis for policy recommendations to ensure that no child is left behind, NITI Aayog said in a statement.
The assessment is set to throw light into the status of children in the aftermath of the humanitarian crisis that the covid pandemic has caused the world over.
The two agencies on Thursday signed a deal on sustainable development goals (SDGs) with a focus on children. The deal seeks to formalize a framework of cooperation to launch the first report on the ‘state of India’s children: status and trends in multidimensional child development,’ said the statement. Both the institutions reiterate a mutual commitment towards realizing the rights of children in India, the statement said.
The agreement between the institutions was signed by Sanyukta Samaddar, nodal officer -SDGs, NITI Aayog and Hyun Hee Ban, chief of social policy, UNICEF India. The two institutions will develop a comprehensive measure to understand the multidimensional attainments and deprivations among children across health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation, household living standards and protective environment, with the aim of analyzing the status of children around critical child related SDGs to establish recent trends, the statement said.
This effort will contribute to a set of policy recommendations for concerted action in terms of accelerating progress towards the SDGs to ‘leave no child behind’ and achieving their holistic development, the statement said.
“This child-focused SDG initiative builds on our effort of monitoring progress through the SDG India Index and dashboard, which continues to be a unique data-driven initiative for triggering policy action. This new initiative with UNICEF is built on the ethos of SDG attainments for children and ensuring that no child is left behind," the statement said quoting NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant was also present on the occasion.
“Addressing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children is vital to recovery efforts to achieve the sustainable development agenda. Comprehensive measurement of the status of children will pave the way for multi-sectoral policies and programmes across health and nutrition, education, safe water and sanitation, child protection, social protection and climate action to reach the most vulnerable children," the statement said quoting Arjan de Wagt, officer in charge Deputy Representative UNICEF India.
