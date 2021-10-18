NEW DELHI : Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog on Monday unveiled a geospatial energy map of the country capturing data on all sources of energy, making it a key tool for policymakers, investors, conservationists, financial institutions and disaster management authorities.

NITI Aayog said that so far, the energy maps available in the country were fragmented and scattered across multiple departments or ministries.

The energy ministries have developed maps about the sectors they are engaged in for their own consumption such as the National Power Portal, Online Coal Block Information System and India Online Exploration Database.

These maps are extensive in the area they cover but are unable to provide a holistic picture of the entire energy sector. Besides, the available maps were static in their format as a result of which they were unable to show the associated features of the topography where critical energy attributes may be located, the think tank said.

The geographic information system-based map developed by NITI Aayog and the Indian Space Research Organization with the support of the energy ministries and departments represents a holistic picture of all energy resources, the think tank said.

The web-based geospatial energy map includes visualization of spatial and non-spatial data on renewable and non-renewable power plants, oil and gas downstream sector, renewable energy potential, fossil fuel resources, and other energy assets in the country.

It is likely to be useful for planning of resource, including infrastructure planning for upcoming solar parks, coal blocks, crude oil and natural gas pipelines. It is also likely to aid investment guidance for financial institutions, ensuring safety of energy assets and for disaster management of possible energy disruption. This may also help in resource and environmental conservation measures and inter-state coordination on infrastructure planning including different corridors of energy and road transport highway, NITI Aayog said.

“Energy markets have immense potential to bring in efficiency gains. Therefore, GIS-based mapping of energy assets will be advantageous to all concerned stakeholders and will help in accelerating the policy-making process," the think tank said.

