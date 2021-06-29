According to the report, private hospitals are largely divided into 'for-profit hospitals', which account for 23.3% of treated ailments, and 'not-for-profit hospitals' which account for only 1.1% of treated ailments, as of June 2018. The report highlighted that the disparity is further revealed in terms of hospitalization cases wherein for-profit hospitals account for 55.3% of in-patients, while not-for-profit hospitals account for only 2.7% of in-patients in the country, according to the findings of the NSS 75th round survey on Health in India.