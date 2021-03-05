Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog has started a drive to eliminate key obstacles to ease of doing business at the level of courts and state governments to improve India’s investment climate, vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said.

In the case of the judiciary, the focus is on improving enforcement of contracts by enabling courts to quickly dispose of cases with the aid of technology, Kumar said in an interview. The World Bank’s ease of doing business reports have repeatedly flagged the need for India to do better in enforcing contracts. Besides, in many areas where businesses need state-level licences and approvals, including construction permits—another area flagged in World Bank reports—NITI has started engaging with states, Kumar said.

“Reducing the compliance burden is a priority. At the national level, we have improved the ease of doing business, and now, efforts are on at the sub-national level on how to make the environment more business-friendly and to prepare the ground for higher private participation," Kumar said.

Kumar said further steps to improve the business climate are at the state level, citing a report by staffing firm TeamLease that for all states taken together, the compliance and filing requirements cross 48,000. NITI has written to all states to make a list of unnecessary compliance requirements and eliminate them.

This comes against the backdrop of India’s image of a rule-based regime taking a beating after some states, including Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, reportedly reneged on contracts in the power sector. A recent case in point is Gujarat’s cancelling of solar power contracts. Delays in contract enforcement and red tape are among the thorny issues.

“We have written to states to make a list (of compliance and filing requirements) and reduce them drastically, reduce the time, introduce the practice of self-certification and to do away with inspections and so on," Kumar said.

India made rapid improvements in its ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing assessment after the Narendra Modi administration made it a priority. India’s ranking shot up from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019. The World Bank is reviewing its methodology and did not release its report last year. The areas India lags behind include registering property, enforcing contracts, trading across borders and starting a business. Besides nudging states to reform laws and to cut red tape, the Centre has been ranking states on the basis of carrying out business reforms. Andhra topped the fourth ranking list released last year.

In response to government efforts, businesses like Swedish home furniture firm Ikea and e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. have committed to stepping up investments in India. New Delhi is also wooing investors with production-linked incentives to become a major player in the global supply chain.

