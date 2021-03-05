NITI starts drive to boost biz climate

India made rapid improvements in its ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing assessment after the Narendra Modi administration made it a priority. India’s ranking shot up from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2019. The World Bank is reviewing its methodology and did not release its report last year. The areas India lags behind include registering property, enforcing contracts, trading across borders and starting a business. Besides nudging states to reform laws and to cut red tape, the Centre has been ranking states on the basis of carrying out business reforms. Andhra topped the fourth ranking list released last year.

