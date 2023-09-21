NITI-like bodies to support states’ development goals: Suman Bery2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:19 PM IST
The prime minister wants NITI to lead, conceptualize, ideate and then hand over. He doesn't want NITI to be involved in implementation
New Delhi: NITI Aayog is helping state governments reform their planning departments and create NITI-like institutions under the federal policy think tank’s state-support mission, vice chairman Suman K Bery said in an interview.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message