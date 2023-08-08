Nitin Desai death: Raigad police quiz ECL Finance MD, 3 officials for 8 hours

Nitin Desai death: Raigad police quiz ECL Finance MD, 3 officials for 8 hours1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:48 PM IST
- Earlier on 2 August, Desai as found hanging at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district.
The Raigad police in Maharashtra, probing the alleged suicide of film art director Nitin Desai, quizzed ECL Finance Company MD and three officials for nearly eight hours on 8 August, PTI quoted an official as saying.
The official said the police found the loan-related documents brought by the ECL officials incomplete, adding, they were asked to visit the Khalapur police station again on 11 August. Apart from this, the case-related information given by them was also prima facie not in detail.
Earlier on 2 August, Desai was found hanging at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district. He is known to have worked in acclaimed Bollywood films such as 'Lagaan' and 'Jodhaa Akbar'.
The Raigarh police registered a criminal case against five persons, including Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah, for alleged abetment of Desai's suicide on 4 August.
The police on 5 August issued a notice to the ECL Finance Company/Edelweiss Group MD seeking a personal appearance on Tuesday.
Accordingly, ECL company Managing Director Phanindranath Kakarla and three other officials reached Khalapur police station, said the official. "The police team examined the loan-related documents brought by them and questioned them between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm," PTI quoted the official as saying.
As per details, the probing officer is collecting the information from the advisor, financial advisor, and accountant of ND Studio. '
Desai's company ND's Art World Pvt Ltd had defaulted on a ₹252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it.
An FIR was registered on 4 August under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) at Khalapur police station based on a complaint filed by Nitin Desai's wife Neha Desai, an official had said.
The FIR named Edelweiss chairman Rashesh Shah, company official Smit Shah, another person named Keur Mehta, R K Bansal of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, and Jitender Kothari who has been appointed by the NCLT as an interim resolution professional.
With agency inputs.
