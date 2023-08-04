Nitin Desai death: Raigarh police registers FIR against ECL Finance, Edelweiss Group officials1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 05:59 PM IST
In the complaint, Neha Desai alleged that Nitin was facing repeated mental harassment in connection with the loans his company had taken and he committed suicide because of it.
Maharashtra's Raigad police on 4 August registered an FIR against five persons including officials of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of art director Nitin Desai's suicide, reported news agency PTI.
