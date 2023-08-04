Maharashtra's Raigad police on 4 August registered an FIR against five persons including officials of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of art director Nitin Desai's suicide, reported news agency PTI .

The Khalapur police registered the FIR under IPC sections 306 (abetting suicide) and 34 (common intention) based on a complaint filed by Desai's wife Neha Desai, PTI quoted an official as saying.

In the complaint, Neha Desai alleged that Nitin was facing repeated mental harassment in connection with the loans his company had taken and he committed suicide because of it.

Earlier on Wednesday, Desai, who had worked for acclaimed Bollywood films such as 'Lagaan' and 'Jodhaa Akbar', allegedly hanged himself at his studio at Karjat in Raigad district.

As per details, his firm -- ND's Art World Pvt Ltd --defaulted on a ₹252 crore loan repayment to creditors and the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it.

Also, Desai's firm borrowed ₹185 crore through two loans from ECL Finance in 2016 and 2018, and troubles with repayments started in January 2020. ECL Finance is a non-banking finance arm of the Edelweiss Group.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that all possible angles in the Art Director Nitin Desai's death will be investigated.

During a reply to a question in the Maharashtra Assembly, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said people who used to meet him will also be probed.

“We will investigate all angles angle whether he was pressurized. We will see if any things can be done for him as far as the studio is concerned. At present can’t make any announcement on it. We will also investigate the people whom he used to meet too," Devendra Fadnavis said.

With agency inputs.