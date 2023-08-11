Nitin Desai suicide case: Bombay HC to hear petitions of Edelweiss Chairman Rashesh Shah, others1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The Bombay High Court on Friday will hear petitions of Edelweiss Financial Services Chairman Rashesh Shah and others in the Nitin Desai suicide case. Apparently, FIRs were registered against Shah, Edelweiss ARC MD and CEO Raj Kumar Bansal and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of renowned film art director.