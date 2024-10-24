Nitin Gadkari emphasises use of AI, advanced technologies to improve road safety

NEW DELHI: Union road minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the need to improve road safety and the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in the transportation sector at the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo in New Delhi on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his address, Gadkari underscored the alarming statistics of road accidents in India, noting that the country experiences around 500,00 accidents each year, resulting in numerous fatalities. He highlighted that more than half of these casualties are in the 18-36 age group.

The economic loss due to road accidents is estimated at 3% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

The minister highlighted the need for improvement in road engineering, emphasizing the use of the latest global technologies.

He expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Indian startups and young engineers who are innovating in this area.

Gadkari noted that road safety cannot be achieved without integrating advanced engineering solutions, law enforcement, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like AI.

The minister outlined plans for upgrading toll collection methods, including exploring satellite toll systems, which would improve efficiency and ensure transparency in toll collection.

Highlighting the ministry's approach to enhancing road safety, Gadkari shared that the government has decided to appoint experts from the private sector to collaborate on developing technological solutions.

A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from startups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented. The committee has been directed to finalize its evaluations within three months, aiming for rapid improvements in the sector.

He assured that quality and standards would not be compromised, regardless of whether solutions come from large or small companies.

Gadkari called small firms with innovative technologies to participate in government tenders, stressing the importance of cost-effectiveness while maintaining profit margins without exploitation.

The minister also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the road and transport sectors to create integrated solutions.

He expressed confidence that by using the best technologies, India can achieve transparency, reduce costs, and significantly enhance road safety.

Gadkari extended his gratitude to the participants for their efforts in research and development, bringing the Indian industry to international standards, and expressed pride in their contributions to the nation.

He called upon all stakeholders—government, private sector, and startups—to come together in addressing the urgent issue of road safety in India.