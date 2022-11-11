Nitin Gadkari announces 1.6 lakh crore worth projects for North East

Union Minister Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari announced projects worth Road 1.6 lakh crore in the North East. The projects include Roads, Ropeways, RoBs, major bridges across river brahmaputra and other water bodies. The union minister also said multi-modal logistics parks have been also proposed at Udaipur in Tripura & Silchar in Assam.
Union Minister Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari announced projects worth Road 1.6 lakh crore in the North East. The projects include Roads, Ropeways, RoBs, major bridges across river brahmaputra and other water bodies. The union minister also said multi-modal logistics parks have been also proposed at Udaipur in Tripura & Silchar in Assam.
In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said, “Shri Gadkari said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi we're working towards bridging the connectivity gap in North East India and giving momentum to transport infrastructure in the region."
In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said, “Shri Gadkari said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi we're working towards bridging the connectivity gap in North East India and giving momentum to transport infrastructure in the region."
Gadkari added that 50 Way Side Amenities and 50 View Points are also being developed. He said that once completed, it would give a significant boost to the Tourism sector and economy in the North Eastern region.
Gadkari added that 50 Way Side Amenities and 50 View Points are also being developed. He said that once completed, it would give a significant boost to the Tourism sector and economy in the North Eastern region.
The union minister made the announcement at a press conference of the review of NH projects in North East Region in Guwahati.
The union minister made the announcement at a press conference of the review of NH projects in North East Region in Guwahati.
Earlier, road projects in the northeast worth about ₹3 lakh crore will be completed by the end of 2024.He also added that the central government was ready to allocate ₹2 lakh crore worth of projects in the region if the state government is able to handle issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances in a timely manner.
Earlier, road projects in the northeast worth about ₹3 lakh crore will be completed by the end of 2024.He also added that the central government was ready to allocate ₹2 lakh crore worth of projects in the region if the state government is able to handle issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances in a timely manner.
"If we take into account the projects that are underway or have been built, along with the upcoming ones, it would be worth around ₹3 lakh crore. And all of these will be completed by 2024,"
"If we take into account the projects that are underway or have been built, along with the upcoming ones, it would be worth around ₹3 lakh crore. And all of these will be completed by 2024,"
Earlier in the day, he had also met the governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati to discuss the infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state. He also informed the governor of his ministry's plans to use the Brahmaputra for transportation, the promotion of business and trade activities, and the tremendous potential of the river in power generation.
Earlier in the day, he had also met the governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati to discuss the infrastructure projects being undertaken in the state. He also informed the governor of his ministry's plans to use the Brahmaputra for transportation, the promotion of business and trade activities, and the tremendous potential of the river in power generation.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.