Nitin Gadkari announces 120 kmph speed limit on expressways with 20% leeway, leaves internet divided: ‘Don't risk lives’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently announced speed relief on expressways. As reported by The Indian Express, Gadkari said that no traffic challans would be issued for vehicles travelling at a speed of up to 120 kmph on expressways. Additionally, he also announced a 20% speeding buffer for motorists exceeding this new speed limit.

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Nitin Gadkari announces new speed limit on expressway, internet reacts While many have welcomed the move, a few raised safety concerns for travellers.

“Some people are receiving notices on the road due to speed. I have instructed that no notices should be sent for speeds up to 120 kmph. And even above 120, if someone exceeds it by 20%, let them go. If someone goes beyond this, issue a challan,” Nitin Gadkari said, as quoted by the publication.

Reacting to the statement, a user wrote on X, "Does he fully understand the math? 20% of 120 is 24 km/h That means people can drive at 144 km/h !! Death traps One more reason to stay off Indian highways."

"Your roads are not designed for 120 kmph on many starch. Dont risk motorist life (Sic)," added another.

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Someone else said, “Are the Indian roads made to withstand that speed. The carts - The animals - two wheeler riders - pedestrians will vanish from the roads in a quick time.”

In the comment section of a post, a different user wrote, “If only there’s penalty on slow moving vehicles driving on the right lane, a lot of accidents can be avoided and even traffic jams can be avoided. Slow moving vehicles on the right lane create traffic clusters which slow down the entire road and create unsafe weaving patterns that increase the risk of accidents.”

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Yet another pointed out, “Risking your life if driving above 100KMpH.. safety is a big concern in Indian highways.. on paper and political statements looks good but don’t dare to risk your lives.. pls."

One more argued, “Infrastructure is not a problem in India. Speed limit is a last resort. First, following lane discipline is important. If slow-moving 40kmph vehicles occupy every lane and move parallel, they don't allow other vehicles to move.”

When did Nitin Gadkari share the update? The statement was made by the minister at an event organised by industry body CII, which focused on the future of India’s highways.

He also urged industry support to implement an AI-based Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). The system is said to boost enforcement and detect violations effectively.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.