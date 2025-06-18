Nitin Gadkari announces FASTag Annual Pass: How much does it cost? Where can you use? Check details here

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on June 18 announced a FASTag-based Annual Pass for commuters in India.

FASTag annual pass cost and start date Gadkari said, “In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000, effective from 15th August 2025. Valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever comes first."

Where can FASTag annual pass be used? "This pass is designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans. The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH,” he added.

What is the need for FASTag annual pass? According to Gadkari, this policy is designed to address long-standing concerns about toll plazas situated within a 60 km range and to streamline toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. He mentioned that by cutting down wait times, reducing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass is intended to provide a faster and more seamless travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners.

FASTag annual pass for existing users The vehicle owners can shift to the new system without the requirement to show any additional documents or account changes. The FASTag users can make their transition to the new policy with their current accounts. The earlier policy to set up a lifetime FASTag with a one-time payment of ₹30,000 for 15 years was scrapped.

Ministry refutes satellite-based toll systems replacing FASTag toll reports "This is to clarify that no such decision has been taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the nationwide implementation of satellite-based tolling from 1st May 2025," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had stated.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) invited bids for the rollout of the ‘Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System’, which will be installed at selected toll plazas. A decision will be taken regarding its implementation across the country after considering the system's performance, efficiency, and user response, it further said.

All National Highway toll plazas function on ICD 2.5 protocol which provides real-time tag status, so the FASTag customers can recharge any time prior to crossing the toll plaza.