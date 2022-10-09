Nitin Gadkari announces projects worth 7,000 cr for Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) here and said that a total of ₹5 lakh crore will be invested on roads in Uttar Pradesh before 2024.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced new projects worth ₹7,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh. He also said that by 2024, the road infrastructure of the state will be at par with that of the US, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Gadkari inaugurated the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) here and said that a total of ₹5 lakh crore will be invested on roads in Uttar Pradesh before 2024, an official release said.
Stating that a gift of ₹7,000 crore is being given to Uttar Pradesh, he said this includes the Shahabad bypass-Hardoi bypass of ₹1,212 crore, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass of ₹950 crore, Moradabad to Kashipur National Highway ( ₹2,007 crore), 13 railway over bridges ( ₹1,000 crore), among others.
"By 2024, the road infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh will be at par with that of America," he added.
Speaking about the Indian economy, Gadkari said that for achieving the target of USD 5 trillion economy, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the road network is most important.
The need of the hour is to use "waste" for road construction without harming the environment in Uttar Pradesh, the minister added.
Gadkari stressed that along with the economy, attention must also be paid to the environment, hence, he appealed to the people to use CNG, ethenol, methanol and electric vehicles instead of diesel and petrol vehicles, which according to him, will also make fares cheaper.
Today we are making one lakh litres of bioethanol from stubble and are also working on manufacturing bio-CNG from it, he said.
Terming green hydrogen as the need of the future, the Transport minister said if work on this technology is done in 117 aspirational districts of the country, then it will help them become financially strong and generate employment.
