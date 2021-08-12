Union Roads, transport, and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced ₹1,000 crore for new national highways in Uttarakhand and an additional ₹300 crore for the Central Road Infrastructure Fund on Thursday.

Gadkari told Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that every requirement of Uttarakhand in terms of roads will be fulfilled. He also promised that the Centre will provide all help for ropeway and cable cars in the state.

Shri @pushkardhami Ji, CM, Uttarakhand called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji today. They discussed development on various Road Infrastructure projects being executed in the state. pic.twitter.com/ZNL97oiyBo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 11, 2021





The union minister said 42 works costing ₹615.48 crores were sanctioned at the request of the Uttarakhand government under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund. he said that the Centre also allocated ₹300 crores more for the project.

During the meeting, the Uttarakhand chief minister also requested the approval of the construction of a two-lane tunnel for Tehri Lake in Dehradun. He said, "a total distance of 105 km has to be covered by the Mussoorie-Chamba Koti Colony motor road to reach the Tehri Lake from Dehradun, due to which the entire route is in the mountainous area."

The said tunnel is proposed near Rajpur in Dehradun, which will terminate at Koti Colony near Tehri Lake. The total length of the tunnel will be about 35 km. The estimated cost of the construction of the tunnel amounts to ₹8,750 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.