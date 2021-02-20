OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari approves five highway projects for Andhra, Uttar Pradesh
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI)
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI)

Nitin Gadkari approves five highway projects for Andhra, Uttar Pradesh

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 02:54 PM IST ANI

The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth 772.70 crores

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the union minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: The new restrictions add to draft rules issued on the booming sector late last year, which heralded a sudden shift in the regulatory stance on fintech, scuttling Ant’s $35 billion share sale

China imposes further caps on online lending amid clampdown

1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station

Maharashtra: Lockdown in Amravati starts today as Covid-19 cases surge

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
The first chargesheet was filed in December, 2018

Coal scam: ED files fresh chargesheet against Jharkhand-based company, directors under PMLA

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
File Photo: Joaquim Silva e Luna

Bolsonaro names a general to Petrobras after price dispute

1 min read . 04:02 PM IST

"The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth 772.70 crores," the office of the minister tweeted.

He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth 720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth 928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth 300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout