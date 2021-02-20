Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari approves five highway projects for Andhra, Uttar Pradesh
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari approves five highway projects for Andhra, Uttar Pradesh

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST ANI

The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth 772.70 crores

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the union minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Taiwan raises 2021 GDP outlook amid global scramble for chips

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him

2 min read . 02:28 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

1 min read . 02:25 PM IST

After Kerala & Maharashtra, Covid-19 upsurge in Punjab, Chhattisgarh & MP: Govt

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST

"Approved development work of 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs. 772.70 Crore under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the union minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Taiwan raises 2021 GDP outlook amid global scramble for chips

1 min read . 02:41 PM IST

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him

2 min read . 02:28 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

1 min read . 02:25 PM IST

After Kerala & Maharashtra, Covid-19 upsurge in Punjab, Chhattisgarh & MP: Govt

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth 772.70 crores," the office of the minister tweeted.

He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth 720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth 928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth 300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.