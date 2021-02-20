Nitin Gadkari approves five highway projects for Andhra, Uttar Pradesh

The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth ₹824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth ₹772.70 crores

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday approved five infrastructure projects worth crores of Rupees of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"The Union Minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth ₹824.29 crores and the development of a 6 Lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth ₹772.70 crores," the office of the minister tweeted.

He also approved work of widening and strengthening to 4 Lane of urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town worth Rs. 311.93 Crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister gave approval to 2/4 Laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A worth ₹720.812 crores in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Other projects that were approved include Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth ₹928.55 crores and Bijnor to Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth ₹300.59 crores both in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

