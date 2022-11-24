Nitin Gadkari approves projects worth 573 cr for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has approved projects worth ₹573.13 crore for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which includes widening of roads and connecting popular tourist destinations, in order to boost economy and for the government to ‘to have control over LWE activities.’
The union minister took to Twitter and in a series of tweets informed that the widening of existing 2 lane road to 2 lane with Paved shoulders from Hyderabad-Bhupalapatnam section of NH-163 in Mulugu district, Telangana has been approved at the total cost of Rs. 136.22 crore.
The union minister further informed that the project stretch connects major tourist places namely Laknavaram lake and Bogotha Waterfalls. The development of this stretch will improve the interstate connectivity between Telangana and Chattishgarh.
The Minister further said that Mulugu district is a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected district and the development of this stretch would help the Government to have control over LWE activities.
Gadkari also informed that rehabilitation and upgradation to 2/4 lane with paved shoulders on NH-167K including the approaches of Iconic Bridge across river Krishna in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has been approved at the total cost of Rs. 436.91 crore on EPC mode.
He said the NH-167K would reduce the distance between Hyderabad or Kalwakurthy and important destinations like Tirupati, Nandyala or Chennai by about 80 Km as the traffic presently following NH-44 will take to NH-167K after completion.
He said Nandyala is an important trading center for agricultural products and forest products as it is nearer to Nallamala Forest. The sanctioned Iconic Bridge at Kollapur would be the Gateway for both the States and helps promote tourism, he added.
Last week Gadkari inaugurated two national highway projects worth ₹1,082 crore in Raiganj, West Bengal. The minister said that fulfilling the 60 years old demand of the people of Dalkhola (NH-34), this 5 km & 4-lane bypass built at the total cost of Rs. 120 Crore, will finally solve the traffic problem in Dalkhola town.
“The travel time from Siliguri to Kolkata will reduce by two hours due to the construction of bypass and ROB. This stretch will also improve movement along border areas of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal," Gadkari added.
