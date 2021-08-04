Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to compulsorily offer six airbags in cars, SUVs

Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to compulsorily offer six airbags in cars, SUVs

Representative image
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Livemint

Gadkari discussed the prospect of adding more airbags as standard to all vehicles on sale

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged all automakers in India to offer at least six airbags as standard on all variants of each model they produce.

At a meeting with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari discussed the prospect of adding more airbags as standard to all vehicles on sale, as well as the introduction of flex-fuel vehicles in the coming year.

"Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today. Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100 percent ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time," the minister said in a tweet.

"In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle," he added.

