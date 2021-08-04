Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to rollout flex-fuel vehicles in a year

Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to rollout flex-fuel vehicles in a year1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised on the roll-out of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the Indian auto market within a year.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised on the roll-out of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the Indian auto market within a year.
Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of a vehicle.
Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of a vehicle.
"Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today. Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time," the minister said in a tweet.
"Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today. Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time," the minister said in a tweet.
"In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle," he added. According to an official statement, the minister met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers.
"In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle," he added. According to an official statement, the minister met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers.
" The delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for Deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFÈ Phase 2 among others such as OBD regulations for two-wheelers," the statement said.
" The delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for Deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFÈ Phase 2 among others such as OBD regulations for two-wheelers," the statement said.
According to the statement, the minister congratulated the OEMs for performing well on the front of vehicle-engineering.
According to the statement, the minister congratulated the OEMs for performing well on the front of vehicle-engineering.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!