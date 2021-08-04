Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to rollout flex-fuel vehicles in a year

Nitin Gadkari asks automakers to rollout flex-fuel vehicles in a year

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi
1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Livemint

Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday emphasised on the roll-out of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) in the Indian auto market within a year.

Gadkari also appealed to vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of six airbags across all variants and segments of a vehicle.

"Met a delegation of CEOs of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) in New Delhi today. Emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time," the minister said in a tweet.

"In the interest of passenger safety, I have also appealed all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle," he added.   According to an official statement, the minister met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile manufacturers.

" The delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for Deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFÈ Phase 2 among others such as OBD regulations for two-wheelers," the statement said.

According to the statement, the minister congratulated the OEMs for performing well on the front of vehicle-engineering.

